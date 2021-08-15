PM Modi announces Rs 100 lakh crore 'Gati Shakti' scheme for infra development

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the Prime Minister Gati Shakti scheme aimed at giving a foundation for holistic infrastructure and an integrated pathway to the economy.



The Prime Minister said that the new initiative worth Rs 100 lakh crore will bring employment opportunities to the youth and the government is set to present the 'National Master Plan' of the scheme in near future.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence day, the Prime Minister said: "While concentrating on modern infrastructure, India needs to work on developing new infrastructure with a holistic and integrated approach. We are set to present to you PM Gati Shakti's National Master Plan in the near future. This new initiative worth Rs 100 lakh crore will bring employment opportunities to the youth."

"Gati Shakti will help our local manufacturers turn into globally competitive. This will also develop possibilities for new future economic zones. Walking the road of development, India needs to increase both manufacturing and export," he said.

PM Modi also mirrored India's manufacturing journey and said, "Recently, India put on trail its first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, into the seas. Today, India is building its own fighter planes and submarines. Gaganyaan, too, is set to take India to new heights in space."

"Seven years ago, we were importing mobile phones worth USD 8 billion! With the PLI schemes running effectively, the imports have significantly reduced and we are exporting mobile phones worth USD 3 billion," he said.

Speaking about the 'Make in India' initiative, the Prime Minister said that every product of India is its brand ambassador. He said that the government stands with people's dream to take over the global market.

"Freedom from needless compliances is important for Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business. Our industry and trade are feeling these changes. Dozens of labour laws have been brought together in four codes. Our tax system has also been made easy and faceless," he further said.

"No hurdle can stop us from realizing India's aspirations in the 21st century. Our lively nature is our strength. Our unity is our strength. It is time to watch dreams in unison. It is time to work collectively. It is time to walk towards victory," he added. (ANI)

