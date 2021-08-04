PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of people killed in West Bengal floods

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to flooding in parts of West Bengal.



According to a statement by Prime Minister Office (PMO), the injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to flooding in parts of West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO tweeted.

Earlier in the day, taking stock of the West Bengal floods, which was caused due to the release of excess water from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dam, PM Modi spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and assured to provide all possible help from Centre to alleviate the flood situation.

During the phone call, Banerjee complained that excess release of water from DVC led to man-made floods in Bengal. I

In a press statement, the West Bengal chief minister said the excess release of water from DVC dams has led to man-made floods in Bengal year after year.

Banerjee said despite raising issues to PM Modi and DVC in 2015, the works of renovation, up-gradation and modernisation and regarding increasing the water holding capacity of the DVC dam by around 1.2 lakh acre-feet was never addressed. (ANI)