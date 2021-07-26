PM Modi applauds volunteers, contributors of MyGov as citizen engagement platform completes 7 years

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday applauded all those volunteers and contributors of 'MyGov' who have enriched this platform with their contributions.



Reacting to a tweet by MyGovIndia, the Prime Minister said, "MyGov stands tall as an effective example of participative governance and giving a voice to our Yuva Shakti. Today when we mark #7YearsOfMyGov, I applaud all those volunteers and contributors who have enriched this platform with their contributions."

MyGov India in a tweet today informed, "Thank you to all our #MyGovSaathis for making our 7 years journey so incredible! Thank you for your valuable inputs through the http://MyGov.in platform. Here's a small video on #7YearsOfMyGov we made just for you!"

MyGov, the citizen engagement platform, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26, 2014, with the idea of bringing the Government closer to the common man using online platform, creating an interface for healthy exchange of ideas and views involving the common citizen and experts with the goal to contribute to the social and economic transformation of India, completed 7 years long journey today.

As per the official release by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, to commemorate the contribution of MyGov in promoting participatory governance, an event was organised with the theme of MyGov Positive - promoting positive use of Social media.

To take forward the idea of citizen engagement and to achieve the goal of "Good Governance' in the biggest State of India, "MyGov Uttar Pradesh" was also launched today by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Electronics & Information Technology and Communications and Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh jointly.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated the MyGov team for their role in ensuring participative governance and said, "MyGov has worked to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive good governance through digital empowerment of citizens." (ANI)

