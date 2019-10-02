PM Modi arrives in Gujarat to mark Bapu's 150th Birth Anniversary

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached Ahmedabad to take part in a Swachh Bharat programme on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He was received by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Nitinbhai Patel at the Ahmedabad airport.



"From Ahmedabad, a city closely associated with beloved Bapu, we will showcase our efforts towards creating a Swachh Bharat and derive strength to continue working on the tenets shown by Gandhi Ji. We will be lauding those involved in plastic waste cleaning Shramdan. #Gandhi150," Modi had said in a tweet earlier.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to participate in a cultural Navratri event in the city.

"I will also join a cultural Navratri event in the city. The vibrant culture of Gujarat is on full display during Navratri! If you have not experienced this festival in Gujarat, you must do so!" he had added. (ANI)