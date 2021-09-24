PM Modi, Biden hold bilateral meeting at White House; discuss trade, Indo-Pacific, COVID-19

PM Modi, who met Biden at the Oval Office of the White House, said in his opening remarks that the bilateral summit was important and seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the US.He said they were meeting at the start of the third decade of this century and "your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped".In his opening remarks, Biden said that ties between India and the US are destined to be "stronger, closer, tighter" and that the ties between the US and India can help in solving "a lot of global challenges".PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the White House for the bilateral meeting.He praised Biden for his efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and promoting Quad.The Prime Minister also told US President that there is much to be done in the field of trade between the two countries."There is much to be done in trade. Trade will be an important factor in India-USA ties in the coming decade," he said."Today's bilateral summit is important. We are meeting at the start of the third decade of this century. Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped. The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the US," he added.PM Modi said US President is taking initiatives to implement his vision for bilateral relations. He further added this decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages.In his remarks, Biden recalled that in 2006, when he was US Vice President, he had said that India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world in 2020."I have long believed that the US-India relationship can help us solve a lot of global challenges. In fact back in 2006 when I was the Vice President, I said that by 2020 India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world," Biden said."I think that the relationship between India and the United States, the largest democracies in the world, is destined to be stronger, closer and tighter, and I believe it can benefit the whole world," he added.Biden said they are launching a new chapter in the history of India US ties, "taking on some of the toughest challenges we face together, starting with a shared commitment.Biden said during the talks, he will talk about "what more we can do to fight COVID-19, take on the climate challenges that the world face, and ensure stability in the Indo Pacific, including with our partners".Since January, PM Modi and Biden have participated in three summits. Two of them were hosted by President Biden - the Quad virtual summit in March and the Climate Change Summit in April which was also held virtually. PM Modi also virtually took part in the G7 Summit held at Cornwall in the UK in June this year. (ANI)