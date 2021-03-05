PM Modi calls for fighting climate change through policies, behavioural change

Delivering the keynote address at the CERAWeek 2021 through video conference, PM Modi said the share of non-fossil sources in India's installed capacity of electricity has grown to 38 per cent."India is working to increase the share of natural gas from the current 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030. LNG is being promoted as fuel. He also mentioned the recently launched National Hydrogen Mission and PM KUSUM which promotes an equitable and decentralized model of solar energy generation," he said.However, the PM said the most powerful way to fight climate change is behavioural change and asked the people to 'fix' themselves so the world will be a better place."This spirit of behaviour change is a key part of our traditional habits, which teach us consumption with compassion. A mindless throwaway culture is not a part of our ethos," he said.The Prime Minister also expressed pride in Indian farmers, who are constantly using modern techniques of irrigation, while noting that there is growing awareness on improving soil health and reducing the use of pesticides.He remarked that today the world is focussing on fitness and wellness. "There is a growing demand for healthy and organic food. India can drive this global change through our spices and our Ayurveda products," he added.He also announced that the Centre is working on metro networks in 27 towns and cities for eco-friendly mobility.The Prime Minister said for large-scale behaviour change, the country needs to offer solutions that are innovative, affordable and powered by public participation, citing examples like people embracing LED bulbs, Give It Up Movement, increased LPG coverage, affordable transportation initiatives. He expressed happiness about the growing acceptance of ethanol across India.PM Modi further noted that over the last seven years, India's forest cover has grown significantly, the population of lions, tigers, leopards and waterfowls has grown. "These as the great indicators of positive behavioural changes," he said.He concluded, "Now is the time to think logically and ecologically. After all, this is not about me or you. It is about our planet's future. We owe this to our coming generations."PM Modi received the prestigious CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award. The award recognises the commitment of leadership towards the future of global energy and environment, and for offering solutions and policies for energy access, affordability and environmental stewardship. (ANI)