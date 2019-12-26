PM Modi catches glimpse of solar eclipse through live stream

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday caught a glimpse of the solar eclipse through live stream and also enriched his knowledge by interacting with experts.

PM Modi took to the micro-blogging website to express his excitement and said: "Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about the solar eclipse. Unfortunately, I could not see Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on the live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts."



He tweeted a series of photographs -- the first one of him looking up to the sky while holding the solar filter glasses in his hand, the second one while interacting with the experts and the third, watching the live stream of the eclipse.





A partial eclipse was visible from several parts of the country, including Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and New Delhi today.

The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am.

The solar eclipse also holds religious importance and special prayers are offered on the day. In Hinduism, people avoid eating anything during the eclipse. (ANI) He tweeted a series of photographs -- the first one of him looking up to the sky while holding the solar filter glasses in his hand, the second one while interacting with the experts and the third, watching the live stream of the eclipse.A partial eclipse was visible from several parts of the country, including Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and New Delhi today.The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am.The solar eclipse also holds religious importance and special prayers are offered on the day. In Hinduism, people avoid eating anything during the eclipse. (ANI)