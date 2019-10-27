PM Modi celebrates Diwali with army jawans, air force personnel in J-K

Rajouri (Jammu-Kashmir) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated Diwali with personnel of Indian Army in Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC).

Clad in army colours, the Prime Minister, accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Northern Army Commander Lieutenant-General Ranbir Singh greeted the soldiers and served them sweets on the auspicious occasion.

The prime minister shared pictures from the celebration with jawans on his social media accounts, including Instagram."Celebrated #Diwali with the brave soldiers of the Indian Army in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. It is always a matter of great joy to be able to interact with these courageous personnel," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.[{ad15728f-1b93-436d-a722-c0240876557a:intradmin/modispeech2710.jpg}]Modi also addressed the soldiers, thanking them for their service and talked about major steps being taken by the government for their welfare."While interacting with our soldiers, I thanked them on behalf of the people of India for their monumental service. Their vigilance and valour keep our nation safe! I also spoke about the major steps our Government is taking for the welfare of soldiers," Prime Minister Modi said in another tweet.[{28e8d9cc-be8a-4184-babe-827ea6ab07d0:intradmin/Narendraairforce2710.JPG}]Modi also exchanged Diwali greetings with the Indian Air Force Personnel at Pathankot Air Force Station."On the way back from Rajouri, also interacted with air warriors and personnel of the army at Pathankot Air Force Station," tweeted Modi.Earlier in the day on his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali greetings to everyone. (ANI)