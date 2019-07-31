PM Modi chairs 30th interaction through 'PRAGATI' platform

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired his thirtieth interaction through PRAGATI - the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.

The Prime Minister reviewed the progress in the resolution of grievances under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and directed all the officers to work diligently to achieve the government's objective of providing 'Housing for All by 2022'.After scrutinising the progress made under Ayushmann Bharat scheme, Prime Minister Modi called for dialogue with state governments to evolve best practices and further improvements in the scheme. He suggested undertaking a study on the positive impacts of the scheme in aspirational districts.In the first PRAGATI interaction of the new government, the Prime Minister called upon state governments to put in maximum efforts towards water conservation, especially under the current monsoon season.Developing a mechanism to collect feedback from Divyangjan (persons with disability) on accessibility issues faced by them in public premises was suggested by Modi while inspecting the progress made by the government under Saugamya Bharat Abhiyan.The Prime Minister also reviewed the progress of eight important infrastructure projects in the railway and road sectors spread over several states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. (ANI)