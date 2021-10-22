PM Modi changes Twitter profile picture to mark 100 cr COVID-19 vaccinations

The profile picture of PM Modi read, "Congratulations India-100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered."Further, the Prime Minister will address the nation at 10 AM on Friday. "PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today," tweeted PMO India.India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday morning. Several world leaders congratulated India on this achievement.PM Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude towards COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all others involved in the vaccination drive.Meanwhile, India reported 15,786 fresh COVID-19 infections and 231 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.As far as the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive is concerned, 100.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. (ANI)