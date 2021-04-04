PM Modi condoles death of Gita Press president Radheshyam Khemka

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Gita Press president Radheshyam Khemka.



Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said Khemka remained active in social service throughout his life and noted that the Gita Press president took Sanatan literature to the masses.

"Sad over the death of Radheshyam Khemka ji, the president of Gita Press, who brought Sanatan literature to the masses. Khemka was active in various social functions throughout his life. My condolences to his family and admirers in this hour of mourning. Om Shanti!" the Prime Minister tweeted. (ANI)

