PM Modi condoles demise of industrialist Kantisen Shroff, says his contribution towards small artisans will be remembered

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, May 14th, 2021, 01:30:07hrs
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences on demise of industrialist Kantisen Shroff and said his contribution towards the upliftment of small artisans will be remembered.


"In a tweet, Prime Minister called Kantisen Shroff, a kind hearted man of Gujarat who in addition to being a successful industrialist, contributed a lot for the upliftment of small artisans", informed the official release by Prime Minister's office.

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of Kantisen Shroff (kaka), a service-minded great man of Gujarat. In addition to being a successful businessman, his contribution to small artisans will be remembered for a long time. My tribute. Om Shanti: ||", tweeted PM Modi in Gujarati. (ANI)

