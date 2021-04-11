PM Modi condoles demise of Mahamandaleshwar Shree Vishwambhara Bharti Bapu

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Condoling the demise of Mahamandaleshwar Shree Vishwambhara Bharti Bapu of Junagadh Bharti Ashram, who passed away today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his teachings will always inspire everyone.



The Prime Minister paid his condolences to the followers of Mahamandaleshwar and prayed for the peace of his soul.

"The teachings of Mahamandleshwar Vishwambhar Bhartiji Maharaj of Junagadh Bharti Ashram will always inspire us. My consolation to millions of his servants. May God grant peace to his soul," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too condoled the demise of Mahamandaleshwar Shree Vishwambhara Bharti Bapu through Twitter. (ANI)

