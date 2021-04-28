PM Modi condoles demise of Manoj Das, says 'he made rich contributions to English and Odia literature'

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Padma Shree and Padma Bhushan awardee, eminent litterateur Manoj Das from Odisha.



In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that he was pained by Das' demise and observed that the latter was a noted educationist, popular columnist and prolific writer.

"Shri Manoj Das distinguished himself as a noted educationist, popular columnist and prolific writer. He made rich contributions to English and Odia literature. He was a leading exponent of Sri Aurobindo's philosophy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Das passed away at the age of 87 years while undergoing treatment at a nursing home in Puducherry.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had paid his condolences and tweeted, "Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of legendary litterateur Manoj Das. Shri Das has left an indelible mark in the field of literature with his vast variety of immortal works and left a void which can never be filled. The demise of the literary doyen is an irreparable loss to the world of Odia and English literature. My thoughts and prayers with the bereaved family members, readers and followers." (ANI)

