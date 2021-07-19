PM Modi condoles demise of Shrimad Vidhyadhiraj Teerth Swamiji

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence over the demise of Shrimad Vidhyadhiraj Teerth Sripad Vader Swamiji of Shree Gokarn Partagali Jivottam Math, Partagali who passed away on Monday.



In his condolence message, the PM said that Swamiji would be remembered for his extensive service to society.

"Saddened by the demise of H.H. Shrimad Vidyadhiraj Teerth Sripad Vader Swamiji of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math. He will be remembered for his extensive service to society, particularly in healthcare. Condolences to his countless followers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Various leaders including Governor P S Shreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant have also expressed condolences at the holy leader's demise. (ANI)

