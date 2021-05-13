PM Modi condoles demise of Times Group chairperson Indu Jain, says she will be remembered for her passion towards India's progress

PM Modi wrote in a tweet, "Saddened by the demise of Times Group Chairperson Smt. Indu Jain Ji. She will be remembered for her community service initiatives, passion towards India's progress and deep-rooted interest in our culture. I recall my interactions with her. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Indu Jain will always be remembered for the unparalleled compassion, hard work and philanthropic works.Shah tweeted, "The passing away of Smt. Indu Jain Ji, Chairperson of Times Group is deeply saddening. Nation will always remember her for the unparalleled compassion, hard work and philanthropic works. My condolences to her family and the entire Times Group in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."Several politicians across the country also expressed their grief over her demise.Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Indu Jain ji, Chairperson of the Times Group. She will always be remembered for her contribution to social work, her passion for Indian culture. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti."Newly-elected Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "In Indu Jain, Chairperson of Times Group, we always had a very tall spiritual leader, passionate philanthropist, a connoisseur of arts & a soulful being. Her passing away is a big loss to us. My heartfelt condolences to Vineet Jain, members of Jain and Times families."Union Minister Piyush Goyal wrote, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Indu Jain, Chairperson of Times Group. She will be remembered as a passionate philanthropist, strong proponent of women's rights & an inspiring leader. My heartfelt condolences to @vineetjaintimes & the entire Times family. Om Shanti.""Saddened to hear of the demise of Smt Indu Jain Ji, matriarch of the Times group, she was dedicated to serving the community, championing women's rights & supporting the arts. My condolences to the family & prayers for the departed soul to find peace .. Om Shanti", tweeted Congress leader Sachin Pilot."My mother #InduJain believed that death is not something to be mourned but a soul changing clothes to start a new journey of exploration. She taught me to live on my own terms & in a state of constant bliss. As she attains Nirvana, I celebrate a truly remarkable spirit", tweeted Times Group chairperson, Vineet Jain.Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain passed away at the age of 84. Chairperson of Times group passed away due to Covid related complications on Thursday at 9.35 pm. (ANI)