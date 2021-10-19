PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to incessant rain in Uttarakhand and said the rescue operations are underway to help those affected.



"I am anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Thirty-four people have lost their lives and five are missing due to incessant rains in the state.

Earlier today Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas. (ANI)