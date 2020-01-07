PM Modi condoles the demise of former Western Army Commander Lt Gen PN Hoon

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Prem Nath Hoon and said that he served India with utmost dedication.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Lt Gen PN Hoon (retd). He served India with utmost dedication and contributed significantly towards making our nation stronger and more secure. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.



Lieutenant General Hoon, who played an important role in the war against Pakistan in 1984, passed away on Monday evening at the age of 90.

He was admitted in Command Hospital, Chandimandir, Panchkula due to illness. He was declared dead around 5:30 pm on Monday evening.

Born in pre-partition India on October 4, 1929, Lt Gen Hoon had joined the Indian Army and led Operation Meghdoot, the code-name for the Indian Armed Forces operation to capture the Siachen Glacier in the Kashmir region, precipitating the Siachen Conflict.

The action resulted in Indian troops gaining control of the entire Siachen Glacier. (ANI)