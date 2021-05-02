PM Modi congrats Mamata for TMC's performance, says Centre will continue to support Bengal

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her party's performance in the state Assembly polls.



He assured that the Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people's aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Congratulations to Mamata Didi for Trinamool Congress' win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people's aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He further thanked 'sisters and brothers' of West Bengal who have blessed BJP and increased the party's presence in the state.

"I would like to thank my sisters and brothers of West Bengal who have blessed our party. From a negligible presence earlier, BJP's presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta for their spirited effort in the polls," he said in another tweet.

Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases, where the leaders of the two parties took digs at each other during the campaign.

The latest trends show that TMC has already registered a victory on 36 seats in West Bengal while it is leading on 177 more.

BJP on the other hand has increased its vote share from the last assembly polls and have won 7 seats and leading on 70 more. (ANI)

