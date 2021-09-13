PM Modi congratulates Bhupendra Patel on taking oath as new Gujarat CM

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Bhupendra Patel on taking oath as the new chief minister of Gujarat while lauding his predecessor Vijay Rupani for his people-friendly measures.



In a tweet, PM Modi said Patel will certainly enrich Gujarat's growth trajectory.

"Congratulations to Bhupendra Bhai on taking oath as CM of Gujarat. I have known him for years and have seen his exemplary work, be it in the BJP Organisation or in civic administration and community service. He will certainly enrich Gujarat's growth trajectory. @Bhupendrapbjp," tweeted PM Modi.

Praising the former Chief Minister, PM Modi said he is certain that Rupani will continue to contribute to public service in the times to come.

Rupani resignation comes a year before the Assembly elections in the state. He took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on August 7, 2016. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA.

"During his five years as CM, Vijay Rupani Ji has undertaken many people-friendly measures. He worked tirelessly for all sections of society. I am certain he will continue to contribute to public service in the times to come. @vijayrupanibjp," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Ghatlodia MLA Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat today.

It is believed that Patel holds a strong influence in the Patidar community in Gujarat, which the BJP has banked upon to win the upcoming elections.

Fondly addressed as 'Dada' by his supporters, Bhupendrabhai Rajnikanthbhai Patel is now the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The announcement of the 59-year-old BJP leader's name as the Chief Minister-elect at a legislative party meeting of the BJP on Sunday came as a surprise for many as the low-profile MLA was not seen to be among the top contenders for the post.

Born in Ahmedabad, Patel is a first-time MLA from the Ghatlodia seat, a post previously held by Anandiben Patel, who is currently serving as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh with an additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

The party is counting on Patel to navigate the party through tough waters during the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats and Congress got 77 seats. (ANI)