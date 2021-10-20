PM Modi congratulates BJP members elected in Tamil Nadu local body-polls

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members who emerged victorious in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu local body elections and said the party will keep working for the betterment of the 'wonderful' state.



"I would like to congratulate our party members who were elected in the Tamil Nadu local body elections. Thank you brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu who put their trust in us. We will continue to work for the betterment of the wonderful state of Tamil Nadu," tweeted Prime Minister in Tamil.

PM Modi's tweet came in response to Tamil Nadu state BJP president K.Annamalai's post regarding a meeting with the party's elected candidates.

Annamalai on October 18 tweeted, "Meeting of our victorious elected public representatives from the just concluded local body elections from nine districts. All of them are first time Union Councillors (8), mostly first-time village panchayat presidents (41) and local ward members (332)."

Tamil Nadu local body elections took place on October 6 and October 9. The counting of votes was concluded on October 12. (ANI)





