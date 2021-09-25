PM Modi congratulates candidates who cleared UPSC Civil Services exam

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants who cleared the civil service examination and said that they will occupy the key administrative roles during an important period in India's journey.



He also extended his best wishes to the candidates who were not able to clear the UPSC examination and said India is full of diverse opportunities waiting to be explored.

"Congratulations to those who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination. An exciting and satisfying career in public service awaits. Those who have cleared the exam will go on to have key administrative roles during an important period of our nation's journey," PM Modi tweeted.

"To those young friends who did not clear the UPSC examination, I would like to say- you are very talented individuals. There are more attempts awaiting. At the same time, India is full of diverse opportunities waiting to be explored. Best wishes in whatever you decide to do," his tweet further read.

UPSC on Friday evening declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2020. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Shubham Kumar from Katihar in Bihar has secured the first position.

Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination. (ANI)

