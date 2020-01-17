PM Modi congratulates ISRO scientists for successful launch of GSAT-30

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the team of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for successfully launching the country's telecommunication satellite -- GSAT30.

"Congratulations to our @isro team for the first satellite launch of 2020. GSAT-30, with its unique configuration, will provide DTH Television services, connectivity to ATMs, stock exchanges and e-Governance. Wish many more successful missions to ISRO in the year: PM @narendramodi," the PMO tweeted on Friday.



GSAT-30, India's first space mission in 2020, was successfully launched into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) at 2:35 am on Friday, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The European rocket Arianespace launched the GSAT-30 satellite for the ISRO and the Eutelsat Konnect satellite for the French telecommunications company Eutelsat. (ANI)

