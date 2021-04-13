PM Modi congratulates King Abdullah II on 100th anniversary of Jordan

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated King Abdullah II and the people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the state of Jordan through a video message.



In his video message, the Prime Minister expressed his heartiest congratulations and warm greetings to His Majesty King Abdullah II and the people of Jordan, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a release.

Prime Minister Modi also hailed the far-sighted leadership of the Jordanian King.

Highlighting King Abdullah-II's role in promoting peace in West Asia, Prime Minister noted that Jordan has emerged as a powerful voice, and global symbol of moderation in an important region of the world.

Noting the deepening of relations between India and Jordan, the Prime Minister fondly recalled the historic visit of His Majesty King Abdullah-II to India in 2018, during which he had reiterated the Amman message of 2004 of tolerance, unity, and respect for human dignity, the PMO release said.

The Prime Minister noted that India and Jordan were united in the belief that moderation and peaceful co-existence were essential for peace and prosperity. He stressed that the two sides would continue to walk side by side in their joint efforts for a greater future for all humanity. (ANI)





