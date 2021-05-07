PM Modi congratulates MK Stalin on being sworn-in as Tamil Nadu CM

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M K Stalin, who took oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Friday.



The Prime Minister in a tweet said, "Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin on being sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister."

Stalin followed his late father M Karunanidhi's footsteps as he took oath in the "name of conscience" while being sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Along with Stalin, 33 others also took oath as Cabinet Ministers of state in the "name of conscience".

Traditionally, most ministers take oath in the name of God. However, all ministers of the Stalin Cabinet took this oath in the "name of conscience".

They were administered the oath of office by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Stalin will hold several portfolios including Home, General Administration, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation and Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons. (ANI)