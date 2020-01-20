PM Modi congratulates Nadda for his election as BJP chief, praises Amit Shah too

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated JP Nadda for getting elected unopposed as the BJP's national president.

"Congratulations to Shri JP Naddaji on being elected as BJP president. Wishing him the very best for his tenure. Naddaji is a dedicated and disciplined Karyakarta who has worked for years to strengthen the party at the grassroots. His affable nature is also known to all," Modi's tweet on Monday read.

Through another tweet, PM Modi said that Nadda had proven his mettle at every stage of his life and expressed the hope that the party will scale further heights in the coming days under him."Be it as a young party karyakarta, MLA, Minister in Himachal Pradesh or organisational duties at the Centre, MP and Union Minister, JP Naddaji has added value to any responsibility he has held. Am sure BJP will scale newer heights during his Presidency," his second tweet read.The Prime Minister also thanked the outgoing BJP president Amit Shah for his contribution in the past few years and termed him as an "outstanding karyakarta"."I do not think words can do justice to the rich contribution of Amit Shahji as BJP President. During his Presidency, BJP got opportunities to serve in several parts of India. We also got our highest ever tally in a Parliamentary election. He is an outstanding Karyakarta," Modi's third tweet read.Nadda was elected unopposed as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party following the party's organisational poll process here on Monday.Several party leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari were present during the announcement. Nadda replaces Amit Shah, who is currently serving as the Union Home Minister. (ANI)