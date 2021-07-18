PM Modi congratulates Nepal PM for winning vote of confidence, says looks forward to working with him

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba for winning the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives and said he looks forward to working with him to further enhance the unique partnership in all sectors, and strengthen deep-rooted people-to-people ties between India and Nepal.



In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Congratulations Prime Minister @DeubaSherbdr and best wishes for a successful tenure. I look forward to working with you to further enhance our unique partnership in all sectors, and strengthen our deep-rooted people-to-people ties."

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday won a trust vote in the House of Representatives with 165 votes.

Deuba secured 165 votes in his favour while 83 votes were cast against him. Likewise, in the process, one lawmaker remained neutral. Meanwhile, 249 lawmakers had participated in the voting process.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Nepal in its verdict ordered Bhandari to appoint Deuba as the successor of now caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

A total of 146 members of the House of Representatives (HoR) had reached out to Supreme Court with a writ petition to demand the restoration of the house and appoint Sher Bahadur Deuba, as the next prime minister on May 24. This was after Nepal President had refused to allow Deuba to form a new government as per Article 76 (5) and dissolution of the House.

With Oli failing to secure the vote of confidence on May 10, Bhandari on May 13 had appointed Oli as prime minister under Article 76 (3) of the constitution as the leader of the party with the highest number of members in the House.

A week after his appointment, Oli on May 20 in a sudden move recommended that the President invoked Article 76 (5) to choose a new prime minister. It is the President who initiates Article 76 (5) when a prime minister appointed under Article 76 (3) fails the trust vote.

Oli, however, neither sought the trust vote nor resigned, thereby creating a situation in which a prime minister was asking the President to appoint a prime minister. (ANI)

