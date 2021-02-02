PM Modi congratulates PM Rajapaksa on Sri Lanka's 73rd Independence Day

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on the occasion of the 73rd Anniversary of the Independence Day of Sri Lanka -- which will be celebrated on February 4.



According to a statement released by the High Commission of India in Colombo, PM Modi reiterated the shared deep-rooted millennia-old ties based on shared linguistic, religious and cultural traditions.

"He underlined the cooperation between the two nations over the past year, including in the joint fight against the COVID19 pandemic. He further wished that the strong ties between the two nations would be further cemented in the years to come, and contribute to the progress and common prosperity of our peoples," the statement read.

The High Commission further stated that the congratulatory letter is in continuation of regular interactions between India and Sri Lanka at the leadership level which has resulted into significant strides in the field of development cooperation, trade and economic ties, people to people contacts despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Modi for providing 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the island nation. He also thanked the Indian citizens for the generous attitude shown to the Sri Lankan people in such testing times. (ANI)