  4. PM Modi congratulates Uzbek President on winning second term in presidential polls

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Oct 25th, 2021, 23:25:03hrs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on winning a second term in the presidential polls with a landslide victory.

Extending his wishes PM Modi said: "Heartiest congratulations to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his victory in the election."
Expressing his faith in Mirziyoyev, PM Modi said that the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership will continue to strengthen in his second term.
"Heartiest congratulations to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his victory in the election. I am confident that the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership will continue to strengthen in your second term. My best wishes to you and the friendly people of Uzbekistan," PM Modi said in a tweet.
Uzbek people voted for the presidential election on Sunday with little opposition against the incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The 64-year-old Mirziyoyev from the Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party assumed office in 2016. (ANI)

