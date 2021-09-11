PM Modi describes Vinoba Bhave as 'thinker par excellence', says he carried forward Gandhian principles after independence

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered Indian advocate of non-violence Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his birth anniversary and said that Bhave carried forward the noble Gandhian principles after the country attained independence.



The Prime Minister described Bhave as 'thinker par excellence' and said that his emphasis on collective spirit has always inspired generations.

"Mahatma Gandhi described him as someone who was absolutely against untouchability, unwavering in his commitment to India's freedom and a firm believer in non-violence as well as constructive work. He was a thinker par excellence," PM Modi tweeted.

Vinoba Bhave is known as the originator of the Bhoodan Movement and was fluent in various languages including Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Hindi, English, Urdu and Sanskrit.

"Acharya Vinoba Bhave carried forward the noble Gandhian principles after India attained independence. His mass movements were aimed at ensuring a better quality of life for the poor and downtrodden. His emphasis on collective spirit will always continue to inspire generations," his tweet further read. (ANI)

