PM Modi discusses Puducherry's development with delegation of MLAs

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry and discussed efforts for Puducherry's all-round development with them.



In a tweet PM Modi said, "Met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry. Discussed the various efforts for Puducherry's all-around development."

On Sunday, just hours after the expansion of Puducherry's cabinet, Modi extended greetings to the newly-inducted ministers and hoped the new team works with determination and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Puducherry.

"Best wishes to all those who took oath as Ministers in Puducherry today. May this team work with determination and fulfil the aspirations of the wonderful people of Puducherry," PM Modi tweeted.

On June 27, five MLAs of the ruling coalition government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy had sworn in as ministers by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. A Namassivayam of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chandira Priyanga of All India NR Congress are among the prominent names who were inducted into the cabinet.

The AINRC-led NDA had won in the single-phase Puducherry assembly elections, which were held on April 6. (ANI)

