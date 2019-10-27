PM Modi encourages people to participate in 'Run for Unity', says it symbolises united India

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday encouraged the citizens to participate in 'Run for Unity' to mark the birth anniversary of India's first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Since 2014, October 31 is being celebrated as 'National Unity Day'. This day gives the message to protect the unity, integrity and security of our country at any cost. Like every year, Run for Unity is being organised on October 31. People from all sections of society will participate in it," he said during the 58th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

"Run for Unity symbolises that the nation is united and it is progressing in one direction and aspires to achieve the goal of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," Modi added.Asserting that running is beneficial for the mind, body and soul, the Prime Minister said that during Run for Unity 'not only do we have to run, but in doing so the spirit of FIT India is also reflected. We also find ourselves connected with Ek Bharat- Shrestha Bharat.'"And so, not just our body, but our mind and value system get integrated with ushering unity in India to take India to loftier heights! And so, in whichever city you reside, you can find out about the 'Run for Unity' schedule," Modi said.Calling Patel a unifying force in bonding the people as a nation, Modi said: "On one hand Sardar Patel possessed the rare quality of uniting people; on the other, he was able to strike a balance with people who were not in ideological agreement with him." (ANI)