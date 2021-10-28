PM Modi exchanged views on regional, global issues with ASEAN partners at 18th ASEAN-India Summit

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the 18th ASEAN-India Summit and exchanged views on regional and global issues with ASEAN partners.



Addressing a virtual meet today, the Prime Minister said that the country decided to celebrate 2022 as 'India-ASEAN Friendship Year' to commemorate 30 years of ASEAN-India Partnership.

"Attended the 18th ASEAN-India Summit today. Exchanged views with ASEAN partners on regional and global issues. India values its Strategic Partnership with ASEAN. To commemorate 30 years of ASEAN-India Partnership, we decided to celebrate 2022 as 'India-ASEAN Friendship Year'," Prime Minister tweeted.

As per the official release, the East Asia Summit is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN Member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia, the release said.

India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges.

ASEAN-India summits are held annually and provide the opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level.

PM Modi attended the 17th ASEAN-India Summit held virtually in November last year. The latest edition will be the ninth ASEAN-India Summit to be attended by him.

ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilizational ties. ASEAN is central to our Act East Policy and our wider vision of the Indo-Pacific. The year 2022 will mark 30 years of ASEAN-India relations.

India and ASEAN have several dialogue mechanisms which meet regularly, including a Summit, Ministerial meetings and Senior Officials' meetings. External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar attended the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting and EAS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in August 2021 virtually. (ANI)







