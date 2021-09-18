PM Modi expresses anguish over death of eminent author Manorama Mohapatra

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): After eminent author and journalist Manorama Mohapatra passed away on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over her death and said that she made several contributions to media and will be remembered for her writings that covered ranging issues.



"Anguished by the passing away of noted litterateur Manorama Mohapatra Ji. She will be remembered for her writings on a wide range of issues. She also made rich contributions to the media and did extensive community service. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Former editor of Odia daily 'The Samaja,' Manorama Mohapatra passed away in Calcutta at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Mohapatra has complained of chest pain and was undergoing treatment. She was 87.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also condoled her demise.

"I am saddened to learn of the death of Manorama Mohapatra, a prominent writer and former editor of the Daily Newspaper Samaja. Her contributions to journalism, social work, education, and women's empowerment is incomparable" Patnaik said in a statement.

Born in 1934, she was the holder of Sahitya Academy Award in 1984. (ANI)

