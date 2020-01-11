PM Modi expresses grief over deaths in Kannauj road accident

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of passengers in a road accident in Kannauj late on Friday in which as many as 20 people are feared dead.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, Modi tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to know about the horrific road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. Several people have lost their lives in the accident. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured persons."



The accident took place after a double-decker bus carrying at least 45 passengers collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district here late on Friday and subsequently went up in flames.

"A bus traveling from Kannauj to Jaipur collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj, following which both went up in flames. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued several people from the bus," Inspector General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said on Saturday.

He said that 25 passengers have been safely rescued from the bus and are either receiving treatment at local hospitals or have been discharged.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed condolences over the collision and announced Rs 2 lakh each compensation for the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those grievously injured in the incident.

