PM Modi extends birthday greetings to MP CM Kamal Nath

New Delhi (India), Nov 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on the occasion of his birthday on Monday.

"Birthday wishes to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Kamal Nath Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life. @OfficeOfKNath" tweeted Narendra Modi.



Meanwhile, as per reports, Kamal Nath has asked Congress workers and his supporters not to put up posters, banners, and hoardings to celebrate his birthday.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also extended his greetings to Kamal Nath.

"Heartiest congratulations to Kamal Nath Ji on his birthday," tweeted Singh.

The Congress leader turned 73 today. (ANI)

