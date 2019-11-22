PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Mulayam Singh, wishes him long, healthy life

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on the latter's 80th birthday.

"My best wishes to Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav on the special occasion of his 80th birthday. He is one of the most experienced leaders of the country and has always been in the forefront of taking forward Dr. Lohia's ideas. I wish him a long and a healthy life," Modi tweeted.



Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also extended greetings to Mulayam on his birthday and had wished for his healthy, long and active life.

Yadav, who was born on November 22, 1939, first became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1989 and served for three non-consecutive terms from 1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007.

He has also served as the Defence Minister from 1996 to 1998 during the rule of United Front government.

Yadav has served as the Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Azamgarh between 2014 and 2019. At present, he is the MP in the lower house from Mainpuri. (ANI)

