PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Sharad Pawar, prays for his 'long, healthy life'

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on his 79th birthday and prayed for the latter's "long and healthy life."

"Greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life. @PawarSpeaks," Modi said tagging the NCP chief.

Born in Baramati in Maharashtra on December 12, 1940, Pawar has been a dominant figure in both state and national politics for the past several years.His political acumen and stature led him to occupy top positions in his career, becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on three occasions.He has also been the union minister of agriculture and consumer affairs during the UPA regime between 2004 to 2014.Pawar was also the Defence Minister between 1991 to 1993 in the government headed by PV Narasimha Rao. He has been a Lok Sabha lawmaker from the traditional bastion of Baramati, a seat currently represented by his daughter Supriya Sule.Outside of politics, Pawar has served as the Chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2005 to 2008 and as the President of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2010 to 2012. He has also been the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).In 2017, Pawar was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honour.Pawar's NCP, along with Congress and Shiv Sena, has formed an alliance called 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' with Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)