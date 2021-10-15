PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Union Minister Naqvi

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on his birthday and said that he is working hard towards fulfilling the government's vision of all-round and inclusive development.



"Best wishes to my Cabinet colleague Shri @naqvimukhtar Ji on his birthday. He is working hard towards fulfilling our Government's vision of all round and inclusive development. He is widely admired due to his humble nature. Praying for his long and healthy life," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also wished Naqvi good health and long life.

"My friend, senior leader and under whose leadership the Ministry of Minority Affairs is continuously working for the development of every section of the society with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', such Union Minister @NaqviMukhtar Happy birthday to you. I wish you good health and long life," Mandaviya tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended his greetings saying: "Greetings to my Cabinet colleague @naqvimukhtar ji on his birthday. Pray for your long life, good health and happiness in service of the nation."

Among others who tweeted their wishes for the minister include Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Narayan Rane, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other political leaders.

Born on October 15, 1957, at Bhadari Village in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad, Naqvi had been active in social-political activities since an early age. As a BJP candidate, he has contested two Assembly elections (1991, 1993) and three Lok Sabha elections (1998, 1999 and 2009). He became the first ever BJP Muslim Lok Sabha Member elected from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, in 1998, he has been elected to the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Parliament) in 2002, 2010 and 2016. He has worked as Chairman and Member of different important Parliamentary Committees and led several Indian Parliamentary delegations abroad.

Naqvi served as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs in 1998 in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government. In the government led by PM Modi, he has served as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Independent Charge of Minority Affairs and then Cabinet Minister for Minority Affairs. (ANI)