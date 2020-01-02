PM Modi extends greetings on Guru Gobind Singh's 'Prakash Parv'

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his wishes on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary and remembered his teachings and values by posting a video on the micro-blogging site.

"We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv (birth anniversary)," Modi tweeted in English and Punjabi.Modi also posted a video highlighting Guru Gobind Singh's teachings and values."Guru Gobind Singh's values are at the roots of the creation of new India. I believe that all of us will strengthen our resolve of creating new India by following Guru Gobind Singh's path", the Prime Minister said.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also recalled Guru Gobind Singh's immense contribution for the betterment of mankind and said that his teachings will always inspire people."Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji dedicated his entire life to serving the people and fighting against injustice. He led by example and showed exemplary courage and sacrifice all his life. His teachings will continue to inspire the coming generations. I bow to him on his Jayanti," Singh tweeted.The tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh was born in Patna Sahib. His birthday falls within the months of December or January every year and is celebrated by the followers of Sikhism spread across the world. (ANI)