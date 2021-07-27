PM Modi extends greetings to CRPF personnel on force's 83rd Raising Day

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): On the 83rd Raising Day of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the force's personnel and their families.



In a tweet, the Prime Minister lauded the CRPF personnel for their valour and professionalism and said that their contributions to further national unity are appreciable.

"Greetings to all courageous @crpfindia personnel and their families on the force's Raising Day. The CRPF is known for its valour and professionalism. It has a key role in India's security apparatus. Their contributions to further national unity are appreciable," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, the CRPF in a tweet also hailed its personnel and extended them best wishes on the occasion.

"Best wishes to all the CRPF Bravehearts and their families on the 83rd CRPF Raising Day. With its glorious history as a guiding light, the force is resolutely committed to serve the nation with all its might," the CRPF said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said that nation is proud of the valour and sacrifice of the CRPF.

"Greetings to the courageous and dedicated bravehearts of @crpfindia on the occasion of 83rd Raising Day of CRPF. Jai Hind!" Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

The CRPF came into existence as Crown Representative's Police on July 27, 1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949. It has completed 80 years of glorious history. CRPF has the mandate to secure internal security scenario of the country. (ANI)