PM Modi extends wishes to people for festive season

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended wished citizens for the upcoming festive season.



In his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said, "Any new beginning is always very special. A new beginning means new possibilities - New Efforts. And, new efforts mean new energy and new vigour. That is the reason it has been a tradition to observe any new beginning as a celebration in different states and regions and in our culture full of diversity. And this time is the beginning of new beginnings and the arrival of new Festivals. Holi too is a tradition to celebrate Basant, spring as a festival."

The Prime Minister said that when we are celebrating Holi with colours, at the same time, even spring spreads new colours all around us.

"At this very time, flowers start blooming and nature comes alive. The new year will also be celebrated in different regions of the country soon. Be it Ugadi or Puthandu, Gudi Padwa or Bihu, Navreh or Poila, or Boishakh or Baisakhi - the whole country will be drenched in the colour of zeal, enthusiasm and new expectations. At the same time, Kerala also celebrates the beautiful festival of Vishu, he added.

"After this, soon the holy occasion of Chaitra Navratri will also come. On the ninth day of the month of Chaitra, we have the festival of Ram Navami. It is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Rama and the beginning of a new era of justice and Parakram, valour," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the country will also celebrate Easter on April 4.

"The festival of Easter is observed as a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Symbolically, Easter is associated with the new beginning of life. Easter is a symbol of the resurrection of expectations," PM Modi said adding "on this holy and auspicious occasion, I greet not only the Christian Community in India but also Christians globally."

Meanwhile, another festival is arriving which reminds us of our constitutional rights and duties. That is 14 April - The birth anniversary of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the Prime Minister added.

"This time in the 'Amrit Mahotsav', this occasion has become even more special. I am sure that we will make this birth anniversary of Babasaheb a memorable one by taking a resolve of our duties and thus paying tribute to him," he added. (ANI)