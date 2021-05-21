PM Modi gets emotional, remembers people who lost their lives during COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday became emotional while paying condolences to those who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Prime Minister, while interacting with doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi said, "COVID-19 has snatched many of our loved ones from us. I pay my respect to the people who died of COVID-19 and express my condolences to their beavered families."

Interacting with the frontline workers, Prime Minister had to take multiple pauses and was seemingly emotional, trying hard to fight back tears.

Terming the vaccine as a 'safety armour' against COVID-19, the Prime Minister also urged people to get vaccinated.

"Vaccination has provided protection to our frontline workers, who could serve the people. In the coming days, we will be extending vaccine protection to everyone," PM Modi said.

"In our ongoing fight against COVID-19, a new challenge of black fungus has surfaced. We must focus on taking precaution and preparation to deal with it," he added.

The Prime Minister, during the video conference, also lauded Varanasi for fighting efficiently against the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis.

PM Modi reviewed the working of various COVID hospitals in Varanasi including Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID Hospital, which was recently started through the joint efforts of DRDO and the Indian Army. (ANI)