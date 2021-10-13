PM Modi gives new mantra for India's progress in 21st century

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the mantra of the '21st Century India' is "Will for progress, work for progress, wealth for progress, plan for progress and preference for progress" and the national master plan will give 'gatishakti' to development plans in the nation.



Speaking at the lunch event of the PM GatiShakti plan here, the Prime Minister said, "We are laying a foundation for the next 25 years. This national master plan will give 'gatishakti' to development plans of the 21st century and will help in the timely completion of these plans."

"Earlier, we used to see 'work in progress' boards everywhere and people started to believe that it will never be completed. It showed distrust of people towards the government. But we changed it. We planned well and introduced 'gati' in development projects," PM Modi said slamming the previous governments who were earlier in the power in the Centre.

"The mantra for the 21st Century India is will for progress, work for progress, wealth for progress, plan for progress and preference for progress. So, our government has not only developed a work-culture of completing the projects within the stipulated time frame but also efforts are being made to complete the projects before time," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

PM GatiShakti is the result of the Prime Minister's constant endeavour to build next-generation infrastructure which improves ease of living as well as ease of doing business. The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people. (ANI)