PM Modi goes through papers, file work during his journey to US

Washington [US], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday went through papers and some files on the plane while on his way to the US.



"A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister is expected to land in the US at the Andrews Airbase in Washington at 3:30 am. It is PM Modi's first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The newly inducted Boeing 777 VVIP aircraft with call sign Air India One carrying PM Modi and the Indian high-level delegation took off from the Indian Air Force (IAF) Technical Airbase in Delhi on Wednesday morning.

PM Modi's four-day US visit is hectic itinerary-packed. PM Modi is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and senior officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet global CEOs on September 23 in Washington DC. The heads of Qualcomm, Adobe, Blackstone, General Atomics and First Solar will meet the Prime Minister.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, attend the Quad Summit and address the UN General Assembly.

Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24. This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President in January this year.

Ahead of leaving for the US to participate in Quad Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his visit will be an occasion to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States, Japan and Australia. (ANI)

