PM Modi greets BSF on its raising day

Last Updated: Mon, Dec 02, 2019 01:43 hrs
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to Border Security Force personnel on the organisation's 55th raising day.

During natural disasters and crisis situations, BSF personnel have always worked hard to serve the citizens, he pointed out.

The BSF was raised in 1965 with the specific purpose of manning Indian borders as the 'First Line of Defence' against infiltration, smuggling and military assault.

