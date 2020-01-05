PM Modi greets Dr Joshi on his 86th birthday, says his contribution to nation is indelible

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Dr Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday on Sunday, saying the BJP stalwart has made an "indelible contribution" to the nation.

"Greetings to Dr Murli Manohar Joshi Ji on his birthday. Joshi Ji has made an indelible contribution to our country during his long years in politics, Parliament and as a Minister. He is unwavering when it comes to safeguarding national interests and furthering national progress," tweeted Modi.



"I consider myself fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with Dr Joshi for many years. Like me, several 'karyakartas' learnt so much from him. His role in strengthening the party is extremely valuable. I pray for Dr Joshi's long and healthy life," he said in his subsequent tweet.

Former Union minister and a veteran parliamentarian, Joshi was born on this day in 1934 in Nainital, now in Uttarakhand. (ANI)