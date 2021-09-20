PM Modi greets new Punjab Chief Minister Channi

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted new Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi, the first Dalit who is at the helm in Punjab now.

"Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being sworn-in as Punjab's Chief Minister. Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab," Modi tweeted.