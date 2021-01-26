PM Modi greets, waves at people on Rajpath after Republic Day parade

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Soon after the conclusion of Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke the security protocol and walked on Rajpath, greeting and waving towards visitors seated on both sides of the road.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi opted for a Namastey and waved them from a distance.The Prime Minister, encircled with his security posse, was seen waving at the crowd and addressing them with a 'Namastey'. Last year, the Prime Minister had also shaken hands with a few visitors.Soon after the conclusion of the parade, tricolour balloons were released.PM Modi walked for several minutes on Rajpath. People were seen enthusiastically waving at the Prime Minister.India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. On this day, India adopted its Constitution in 1950. (ANI)