PM Modi hails BJP's win in Goa civic polls

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the BJP's victory in municipal elections in Goa and said that the results show people's appreciation towards the party's development agenda.



"Thank you Goa for the continuous support to BJP. The results of the Municipal Elections 2021 show the people's appreciation towards our Party's development agenda. I laud all hardworking BJP Karyakartas who went among people and worked hard during the campaign," PM Modi tweeted.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the BJP won a majority in five out of six municipal councils which went to polls on March 20. He added that the BJP also won a majority in the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP).

"Elections were held on six Municipal Councils and City of Panjim (CCP) Mahanagarpalika. We won 5 municipalities by the majority. In one municipality, we lost by the margin of two seats. I congratulate all winning candidates," Sawant told ANI.

Commenting on the results, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade said: "Results of six municipal councils and one municipal corporation were announced. BJP won five out of six municipalities. BJP won 25 out of 30 seats in the Panaji Municipal Corporation. In the last elections, we won only 14 out of 30 seats."

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda thanked the people of Goa for their resounding endorsement of the politics of development and congratulated Sawant, Tanavade and party workers on the win.

"I thank the people of Goa for their resounding endorsement of the politics of development envisioned by Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi. I also congratulate CM Dr Pramod Sawant, State President Sadanand Tanavade and every BJP karyakarta in Goa on this victory in Municipal Elections 2021," Nadda tweeted.

Polling for six municipal councils, 30 wards of Corporation of City of Panaji, a Zilla panchayat, and 22 panchayats took place on March 20. Nearly 83 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the polls to six civic bodies and the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP).

The six civic bodies that went to the polls are Canacona, Curchorem-Cacora, Bicholim, Cuncolim, Valpoi, and Pernem. (ANI)

